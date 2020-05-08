Brown County announces death of 13th COVID-19 patient

A 13th COVID-19 patient has died in Brown County.

Brown County Public Health announced Friday that a 69-year-old woman who lived in the 54304 ZIP code had passed away. No other identifying information was released.

Public Health Strategist Claire Paprocki announced 95 additional positive cases of coronavirus in the county. The total increased from 1,704 on Thursday to 1,799 on Friday.

Oneida Nation reported 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus, a one-case increase from Thursday.

There are 40 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county. That's a decrease of four patients from Thursday.

There are 264 people "out of isolation"--meaning they no longer have symptoms and they are no longer under quarantine. That's an increase of five "recoveries" from Thursday.

The county says community testing sites at the Resch Center and Casa Alba Melanie have tested 2,713 people in the last week.

The Resch Center tested 216 people on Thursday. Casa Alba tested 168 people.

The county expects to have some results from that testing by Monday.

The county did not yet have a total percentage of positives among the total tested. They hoped to have that information for us next week.

A decline in the percent of positive tests among total tests is a key metric in plans to reopen the state.

On Friday, County Executive Troy Streckenbach visited the testing site at Casa Alba.

"We wanted to have an opportunity just to get what it looks like to walk through, to see what kind of questions are being asked, and to give the public a chance to see this process is really relatively harmless. It's quick," says Streckenbach.

Community testing is appointment only. You can register online at https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/covid-19/general-information/ or by calling 211.

Hours for both testing sites are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. There's no testing on Sunday.

Testing is available for people who live and/or work in Brown County.

You must have at least one symptom of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, muscle aches, shortness of breath, chills and loss of taste or smell. CLICK HERE to learn more about symptoms and the testing process.

Testing is free of charge. The cost is covered by the State of Wisconsin.

If you're going to the Casa Alba site, remember that Madison Street in this area is one way. After testing, exit to Stuart Street to Jefferson Street, which is also a one way. Green Bay Police will be there for traffic control only.

Prevea Health President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai described the testing process on Action 2 News This Morning.

"Especially here in Brown County where most of the state's focus is because of the issues we've had, the strategies that the CDC, the local health systems, the public health area, the National Guard, the state all sat in a room and put together, you're starting to see the fruition of that. First thing was mass testing at those employer sites, and getting people who were positive out of the work place. That's been done. Now mass testing the people who live with them and allowing for that and other employers, that was done Thursday-through-Sunday. And then creating more opportunities where there's not even hot spots and looking at the entire county and if you have symptoms testing you and isolating and finding out whose negative as well. That started on Monday," says Dr. Rai.

"Now you're starting to see all those test results coming back. Because remember, it's about 48-to-72 hours for results of all that to come back. So we won't see it the day we start that. We'll see it a few days later in the week. So now we're later in the week, and we definitely for the first time in a long time, see a downward slope in that total of percentage of positives over the total number of tests. That's now gone from an up slope to a down slope. Now what we hope to see is that down slope continue to what we call a statistically significant number. I don't think we're all that far away from there. We need to look at the next few days as tests come back. We may be turning that dial sooner given those numbers."