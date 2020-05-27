Brown County announces 33 new cases of COVID-19

Brown County reported no new deaths in COVID-19 patients Wednesday.

The county says 33 COVID-19 patients have passed away. Most recently, an 83-year-old man who lived in the 54302 ZIP Code died over the weekend.

The county on Wednesday announced 33 new positive cases of coronavirus. Overall, 2,266 people have tested positive.

Oneida Nation announced two new positive cases, for a total of 39.

The Public Health Department says 28 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. One person from Oneida Nation is hospitalized.

The number of people "out of isolation"--no longer under quarantine--is 762.

Oneida Nation reports 28 patients out of isolation.

Prevea President and CEO Dr. Ashok Rai says testing is still available for people who have at least one symptom of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, cough, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

"All of the [community] sites have closed, but the testing hasn't stopped. The state of Wisconsin still has supported our local health care systems and our ability to test. I can speak to what we're able to do at Prevea. It's very easy to get a test right now. There's still drive-up centers available throughout the county and throughout the state through us right now. It's very easy to get tested and you should be tested with any kind of symptom or if you've been exposed for a long period of time with somebody who has had COVID-19, you should be tested as well," says Dr. Rai.

"Depending on the part of the country you're in, but let's think about Brown County and the state of Wisconsin, our negative trend line continues. It's not as steep as it was initially, and it's had some peaks in there, and that's not unexpected, but we had a good solid two weeks where we had a negative trend line, which means the percent of positive tests over the total number of tests being taken was negative. And that's a good thing. That was a sign that it's time to start to reopen. It didn't happen, I think the way we would like it, phased in, but it's happened now. Now we have to be ready for the outbreaks we're going to see and how can we control them," says Dr. Rai.