Brown County and GB leaders discuss how to address flooding issues

At the request of the Green Bay City Council, Brown County and Green Bay city leaders met this week to discuss how to address flooding issues across the city.

Street flooding on Main Street in Green Bay. Sept. 11, 2019 (WBAY Photo)

The meeting was spurred by continuous issues this year along Nicolet Drive and Beach Lane.

“This has been a problem that’s been going on several years, and this year has been the worst, we’ve flooded four times since March,” said Martin Webber, who lives on Beach Lane.

Action 2 News has reported on the flooding issues in that area since neighbors were hit hard in March due to heavy rain and ice melt.

“The storms we're starting to see are generating more water than the systems are designed to handle,” said Green Bay Public Works Director, Steve Grenier.

Storm sewer systems are designed on the probability a storm will happen and are not based upon how much water a storm will produce if it does rain.

“A 100 year storm is actually a storm that has a 1 in 100 chance of occurring. So, it’s the one percent probability storm,” said Grenier. “Our design criteria is for the 10 percent probability.”

The county’s storm sewer system is designed for a one and 25 percent probability of a storm happening.

But one issue near Nicolet Drive is the landscape.

“Out here in particular what we have, we're dealing with a situation where you're immediately downstream of the Niagara escarpment, so there's a vertical drop off out there,” said Grenier.

Grenier says Nicolet Drive is blocking the natural flow of water and right now both county and city infrastructure are in place to handle the water flows.

The county held a meeting with neighbors in that area in September, outlining a plan to divert the water away from the road and homes.

The plan comes at a cost of about $750,000, which county leaders have said they would like to share with the city.

“I believe the situation we're seeing this year are a convergence of a variety of different factors, I don't know if there is one solution that would fix any of it,” said Grenier.

Grenier says the county and the city are looking at financing options to address flooding issues city wide.

They are also hoping to get leaders from the Town of Scott involved in the conversation on how to specifically help neighbors along Nicolet Drive.

“I'll take it as encouraging, but until something gets done, you know, all we can do is keep our fingers crossed,” said Webber.

