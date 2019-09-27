Brown County Veterans Service honors US Army veteran

No veteran is left behind a saying that is near a dear to a vet’s heart.

"You ever hear that big brother little sister thing where we pick on you but nobody else can mess with you, that's how we are,” Disabled American Veterans Senior Vice Commander Matt Kempainen said.

An US Army veteran, Jonathan Whitt, passed away in Green Bay on September 5th with no close family or friends to lay him to rest.

Brown County Veterans Service gave him the proper memorial he deserved.

"We're here to give him a military funeral for his service to his country,” Director of Brown County Veterans Service Joe Aulik said.

Despite not having any family in the area, the veteran community came out to show support.

"We need that support for the unique duties that we did in the military and the unique benefits that we have and we need that extra support,” Aulik said.

Aulik said about 150 veterans in Wisconsin take their lives every year.

Jonathan Whitt is one of them.

"It's very emotional and there's so many services out there that can be helpful and it's difficult for a veteran to reach out and ask for that help because we're taught to be independent,” said Aulk.

"We do wish he reached out and said hi and got to us, but if we can't be there for him we're going to be there for him right now,” Kempainen said.

Veterans hope Jonathan’s death raises awareness to vets who are struggling with depression or thoughts of suicide.