Brown County United Way distributes emergency grants

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County United Way distributed $41,300 in emergency grants to six organizations helping people affected by the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

Since creating the fund in March, the local United Way has raised $273,272, including major gifts from Nancy and Scott Armbrust.

As of Friday, it's distributed more than $163,000 to 19 non-profit agencies in Brown County.

The latest recipients are:

  • Community Benefit Tree Inc. to help with meals, health and hygiene items and transportation
  • Family & Childcare Resources of Northeast Wisconsin to keep childcare programs open for essential workers and provide essential supplies, including food and cleaning products.
  • Freedom House Ministries to help families that are homeless
  • House of Hope Green Bay to provide shelter to homeless young parents and their children
  • Jakes's Diapers and Operation Community Cares to provide adult care essentials, hygiene products, lotion baby wash, cleaning wipes, baby wipes and toilet paper
  • Transformation House to help with meals, health and hygiene items and additional staff support

 