Brown County Tavern league creates gift certificate raffle, proceeds given to establishments

The Brown County Tavern League is aiming to help bars in the area stay afloat during the pandemic by starting a gift certificate raffle.

The League says the initiative is called "Give Back Twice", and will donate the proceeds to the establishments during this pandemic.

"Now there's a lot of businesses that aren't open and they are fearful of not opening their doors even when this is all over with. Something like this is going to help them pay some bills they need to pay in order to get open successfuly, safely and responsibly," says Don Mjelde, President of the Brown County Tavern League.

Organizers say you apply to win the gift cards by CLICKING HERE.

Raffle winners will be drawn on June 8.

