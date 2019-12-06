Brown County Sheriff's Office sees peak in retail thefts

Brown County Sheriff's Department is noticing a peak in retail thefts.

Just recently they've been investigating shoplifting at Walmart, Meijer and other local stores.

Deputies tells Action 2 News the holiday season could be the reason retail thefts are on the rise right now.

"Because how busy the stores get during the holidays, it becomes easier for people to try to steal and get away with it." Lieutenenat Kevin Pawlak said. "Less eyes from store perspective and those kind of things."

Lieutenant Pawlak provided Action 2 News a graph that shows

November has the highest number of retail thefts in a typical year.

This year, November was one shoplifting case away from having the most of 2019.

Last year it had the most.

"Some of the thefts are people trying to get items for loved ones." Pawlak said. "And that's a shame if that is the case."

Pawlak said retail thefts aren't the only thing on the rise during the holiday season. The sheriff's department is noticing a peak in scams as well.

"The latest we've been seeing is where they'll use a deputies name from the sheriff's department here," said Pawlak.

Pawlak said scammers are telling people they owe money to the sheriff's department for different reasons and sending a gift card will clear their debt.

"And we will never accept a gift card as a payment for anyone," said Pawlak.

He said if people need help getting loved ones items for Christmas, there are groups willing to assist.

"If you need to share the Christmas joy, there's plenty of charities that can get your kids toys or get you what you need," said Pawlak.