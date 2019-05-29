Brown County Sheriff's Office joins Neighbors crime and safety app

The Brown County Sheriff's Office has joined a real-time crime and safety information app.

The agency is now part of the Neighbors app by Ring. Ring says the network has helped catch package thieves and prevent burglaries.

Here's how you use it: Text browncountywi to 555888. That will give you the option to download the free Neighbors app. Users join their neighborhood and share crime and safety videos, photos and information. They can also receive safety alerts from neighbors and the Sheriff's Office.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Neighbors app.