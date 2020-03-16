Brown County Sheriff's Office changes response plans

To protect its deputies and the public during the coronavirus outbreak, the Brown County Sheriff's Office is making changes to how -- and if -- it responds to calls.

Through Sunday, April 5:

Deputies will still respond to calls to help the public, of course, but it will now handle reports of fraud, identity theft, and complaints of minor damage (such as mailbox damage) over the phone.

People involved in traffic crashes that resulted in less than $1,000 in damage may be directed to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website to self-report the accident.

The sheriff's office advises you leave dispatchers a good phone number where you can be reached if an officer needs to return your call. They point out many cell phones block calls from restricted or unknown numbers, so that will need to be lifted to assure you get their call.

Deputies will not respond to normal rescue calls unless life-saving measures are needed or their presence is requested by EMS crews.

Jail inmate visits are canceled, except for attorneys' and professionals' visits.

Drug take-back and drop-off programs at sheriff's facilities are suspended.

Tours of public facilities are canceled, and so are meetings and events in their facilities, including the Target room. Citizen ride-alongs are also canceled.

Community and school presentations by public officers are canceled.

Public fingerprinting is canceled.

"Police work has inherit dangers, but in alignment with recommendations and personal safe distances, we hope to limit those dangers in the area of exposure for staff and citizens," a statement from the sheriff's office reads.