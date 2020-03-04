Brown County sandbag machine being put to work as orders come pouring in

One Brown County machine is working overtime heading into spring, in an effort to provide neighbors with a tool to keep the water at bay.

Brown County has made about 10,000 sandbags for about a dozen municipalities and entities in the county.

“I think we've made a little over 10,000 [sandbags] now, and more orders keep coming in every day,” said Paul Fontecchio, Brown County public works director.

The county purchased a sandbag machine in August after several flood events last year, and it’s being put to the ultimate test this season.

About a dozen Brown County communities and entities have already requested sandbags.

“We have an enormous pile of sand through our asphalt plant, so we thought we could provide sandbags to the other municipalities in Brown County, and it's working very well that way,” said Fontecchio.

Fontecchio says they have even let Oconto County borrow the machine, and county leaders there hope to borrow it again to make more sandbags in anticipation of flooding.

Brown County just made 1,000 sandbags for De Pere and city leaders placed another order for 1,000 more. Green Bay ordered 10,000 sandbags and the Village of Howard has a couple thousand sandbags on hand.

“The Village of Howard decided to make sandbags available to residents actually for free,” said Geoff Farr, public works director for the village.

He says he’s been encouraging the county for several years to get a sandbag machine, as he keeps an eye on several areas prone to high water.

“Valley Lane and Island Court are most at risk because there are really no options there to control flooding on the river there,” said Farr.

The village will even deliver the bags to your property, but reminds homeowners they are not a fail-safe.

“You have to have a sandbag wall away from the home and you have to have the ability to pump behind it, because all sandbag walls will leek a little bit,” said Farr.

A plastic lining will also help prevent leaking, but public works officials say sandbagging should be used to protect critical infrastructure.

Some training sessions will be scheduled in the near future for municipal leaders.

Residents should check with their local municipalities to see if they have sandbags available.

Click here for flooding resources in Brown County.

