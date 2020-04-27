Brown County Library offering contact-less pickup

People sitting through the Safer at Home order can now enjoy something new to read or watch or play. Since Monday, April 27, the Brown County Library is now offering pickup service at the Central Library in downtown Green Bay and three branches in Ashwaubenon, De Pere (Kress Family) and Howard (Weyers-Hilliard).

Libraries are closed to the public, but you can place holds on library items online at Browncountylibrary.org. Once the staff has a chance to collect your items, you'll receive an email, text message or phone call to arrange a time to pick them up. You should have your library card available to confirm the barcode number.

Pick up your bags at the designated time at the pickup window of the Central Library or just outside the main entrance of the three branches.

There is a limit of 10 holds per library card.

If you had an item on hold at one of the other library branches before Safer at Home went into effect, contact the library to discuss arrangements.

Books can be returned through the outdoor book drop at any Brown County library except the Denmark branch.

All library checkouts are extended until June 15. You won't need to renew anything you check out, and the library says there's no need to worry about overdue fines right now.