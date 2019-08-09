Brown County Judge Atkinson hears his final case

A legend in the Brown County court system presided over his final case Friday.

Branch 8 Circuit Court Judge William Atkinson served 28 years in the court after winning election in 1991.

Before that, he served as a municipal judge for six years, totaling 34 years on the bench in Brown County.

Atkinson says he will most remember helping mold people's lives with his decisions over the years.

"But most often, when I met people outside the courthouse, they've been appreciative for how I ruled and how I listened to them during the course of the case, whether they won that case or not," Atkinson told us.

As Action 2 News reported last week, Atkinson plans to use his retirement to help care for his grandchildren and spend more time with his family in general.