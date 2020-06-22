Brown County Health Dept. helps schools plan for reopening

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released its “Education Forward" plan Monday, outlining how districts can open schools safely in the fall.

The DPI's Education Forward plan lays out guidelines for schools as they plan to reopen in the fall.

“Hopefully that will give us a little more guidance around some of the issues we're really struggling with,” said Dr. Michelle Langenfeld, superintendent of the Green Bay Area Public School District.

One of those issues starts before students even get to school on the school bus.

“I know that for example the recommendation from the CDC is that you have a child in every other seat on the bus, and one child per-seat unless they're family,” said Langenfeld.

The DPI’s guidelines for buses encourages schools and bus companies to work together. Bus companies should have Plexiglas around the driver's seat, block off seats to encourage social distancing and be equipped to take kids’ temperature when getting on the bus.

Click here to see the guidelines for buses.

Also helping districts navigate the reopening process is the Brown County Health Department.

“It has included participating in superintendent virtual meetings to provide guidance and recommendations, it has included partnering with area health care systems in schools to host two virtual training that will be coming up,” said Brown County Public Health Officer, Anna Destree.

Destree says the health department is working with school nurses to help them identify symptoms of COVID-19 and how to contain the virus if a student does bring it to school.

Health officials are also helping districts develop a system to track attendance.

“We are developing a surveillance system to assist in monitoring school absenteeism once fall starts so we can help the schools with 'hey there might be an issue here' so we can start to work and that doesn't become an issue,” said Destree.

Overall, DPI says schools will have to be flexible and able to shift quickly between in-person and virtual learning methods; something Green Bay School staff are working to achieve.

“We were very able to hand out devices, but really taking our whole course content and moving it virtually is something that's in the works right now,” said Langenfeld.

