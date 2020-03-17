Brown County: Changes to government services

Provided to Action 2 News on March 17, 2020

Updated Brown County Department Statuses

Many Departments Going to Virtual Services due to COVID-19 Pandemic

(Brown County, Wis.) –Brown County departments have recently adjusted their operations in response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. In order to keep the public informed and updated on County services they rely upon, below is a list of departments and their current status regarding in-person visits until further notice.

Open: Airport, District Attorney, Port & Resource Recovery, Sheriff

Virtual Open: Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC), Child Support, Corporation Counsel, County Board, County Clerk, County Executive, Human Resources, Health & Human Services, Land & Water Conservation, Brown County Library System, Medical Examiner, Neville Public Museum, NEW Zoo & Adventure Park, Parks, Planning & Land Services, Public Safety Communications, Public Works, Register of Deeds, Technology Services, Treasurer, Veterans Services.

Departments that are virtually open during business hours means that the public can connect with staff in order to get business accomplished in a timely manner, while helping to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. First, go to Brown County’s web site (www.browncountywi.gov). If you are unable to find what you are looking for, please call the department you wish to contact as they may be able to assist you either by phone or email.

This notice does not pertain to the Brown County Courthouse or the Circuit Court System. If you have questions or business with these entities, please contact the appropriate number using this guide (https://www.browncountywi.gov/departments/circuit-court/general-information/telephone-numbers/).

Brown County reminds everyone that if you are coughing or sick, or otherwise exhibiting symptoms, please remain home and do not come to county facilities. In addition, we encourage the practice of social distancing. That means avoiding ‘close contact’ with people who are sick – ‘close contact’ means coming within 6 feet of an individual. State and local officials based on CDC and DHS guidance, as well as the scope of the outbreak will guide our decisions about the implementation of additional community measures.

