Brown County COVID-19 cases up 50 percent

Brown County cases grew from 17 to 26



Officially, the latest statewide numbers are 1,730 positive cases and 31 deaths



Brown County reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's total to 26.

One patient, a 68-year-old woman, contracted the virus during travel in the U.S. Health officials say she has a connection to one of the county's first six cases but they just got her positive test result Thursday, the same day she was released from the hospital.

Another patient is a 64-year-old man who contracted the virus within the community.

Brown County says more people are going to its voluntary isolation center, where patients with mild symptoms who are referred by a doctor can sit out their symptoms in a hotel-like setting. Brown County Environmental Health Manager Ted Shove told Action 2 News Thursday

the county has for several voluntary isolation centers that could be opened within a few hours or a few days if needed.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee County reported 945 cases of COVID-19 and 18 deaths by Friday morning. That's 76 more cases and 2 more deaths than Thursday.

Madison & Dane County Public Health reported a 4th death in their county from COVID-19. Friday morning it reported 246 positive cases in the county, 12 more than Thursday.

New demographic information from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows there are no deaths in the state among patients in their 20's or younger.

Cases county-by-county

The DHS provided the following breakdown by county on Thursday, April 2 (new figures are expected by 2 p.m. Friday):

Adams - 1 (new to the list)

Ashland - 1

Bayfield - 3

Brown - 17

Buffalo - 2

Calumet - 3

Chippewa - 11

Clark - 6

Columbia - 15

Crawford - 1

Dane - 228 (3 deaths)

Dodge - 13

Door - 2

Douglas - 6

Dunn - 3

Eau Claire - 14

Fond du Lac - 28 (2 deaths)

Grant - 2

Green - 7

Iowa - 3

Iron - 1 (fatal)

Jackson - 2

Jefferson - 12

Juneau - 4

Kenosha - 67

La Crosse - 19

Marathon - 8

Marinette - 2

Marquette - 2

Menominee - 1

Milwaukee - 869 (16 deaths)

Monroe - 3

Oconto - 1

Oneida - 3

Outagamie - 14

Ozaukee 47 (3 deaths)

Pierce - 7

Portage - 2

Racine - 35

Richland - 2

Rock - 19 (1 death)

Sauk - 16 (2 deaths)

Sheboygan - 16 (1 death)

St. Croix - 6

Trempealeau - 1 (new to the list)

Vilas - 3

Walworth - 15

Washington - 46

Waukesha - 120 (1 death)

Waupaca - 2 (1 death)

Winnebago - 17

Wood - 2

Total 1,730

There are 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, according to new figures Thursday from the Michigan Public Health Department. Dickinson County joined the list with 1 case.

Chippewa - 1

Delta - 4

Dickinson - 1

Gogebic - 3 (1 death)

Houghton - 1

Mackinac - 1

Marquette - 5

[Action 2 News is now reporting the total number of COVID-19 cases and deaths as listed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. We are aware that counties separately report numbers that would make these totals higher. To maintain consistency and accuracy, we will continue to report the statewide totals.]

The state and most county health officials do not report the number of patients who recovered. They explain that there is no benchmark for recovery. The DHS says patients who seem to get better but have a relapse are not tested again.

Physical distance

Prevea president/CEO Dr. Ashok Rai recommends people wear cloth face masks when they're out in public to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus. Rai says doctors are finding COVID-19 carriers who aren't showing symptoms, so people should act like they are a carrier, and a face mask will help prevent your respiratory droplets from infect others.

Demographics

According to the DHS on Thursday:

Statewide, 52% of patients are female and 48% are male.

Children and young adults under 20: 1%

Adults in their 20's: 12%

30's: 14%

40's: 16%

50's: 19%

60's: 20%

70's: 11%

80's: 5%

90 and older: 1%

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, people of all ages can contract the illness and they can suffer serious symptoms.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

Keep at least six feet apart from others

Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

Make essential trips no more than once a week

Covering coughs and sneezes

Avoiding touching your face

The virus originated in Wuhan, China. The spread started in December 2019.

Why we are reporting the state confirmed numbers from this point forward: "All data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 that we freeze once a day to verify and ensure that we are reporting accurate information," reads a statement from the Wisconsin DHS. "These numbers are the official state numbers, though counties may report their own totals independent of DHS. Combining the DHS and local totals may result in inaccurate totals."

