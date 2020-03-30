Brown County: Both reports of a police impersonator were made up

The Brown County Sheriff's Office says both reports of a police impersonator asking to see people's papers during the "Safer at Home" order were false.

The first report of a police impersonator came on March 24. The person claimed they were pulled over by a dark-colored sedan with red and blue lights in the windshield.

After nearly 30 hours of investigating, the reporting party gave deputies a full confession.

The sheriff's office said last week that a report of an officer stopping a woman outside a convenience store in Allouez and asking for her "working papers" on March 25 was also made up.

A news release from the sheriff's office reads, "While we are glad there is not an impersonator out in our community, as always the response to help has been overwhelming by the media and citizens, thank you. This is a serious job in a serious time, charges are being forwarded to the DA's office."

The sheriff's office had even harsher words on Facebook last week after the Allouez case was debunked:



"People, these are chaotic enough times! Our societal norms are being challenged, our health and safety is being compromised, people are afraid...for anyone to take advantage of our current climate to instigate even more fear is incredibly disheartening!! "Our officers are working incredibly hard to serve the citizens of our community. We pride ourselves on being professionals and building a foundation of trust with the public. Those who impersonate officers are making our jobs more difficult. Those who are reporting false crimes are taking our attention away from those who need it. Both are punishable and will be treated as such."

Law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin are not stopping people to ask if they're on essential or non-essential business. If you get pulled over, it's for another reason.

If you are suspicious about an officer pulling you over, you can slowly proceed to safe, well-lit location; you can call 911 to confirm there is an officer at your location; and you can request a second officer.

