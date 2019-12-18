Brown County Board flushes out confusion over refugee settlements

On Wednesday, Governor Tony Evers submitted a letter to the federal government indicating Wisconsin will welcome refugees.

Brown County Board of Supervisors discuss refugee settlement in the county.

The letter comes after an executive order issued by President Trump, requiring states and local governments to provide written consent for refugee resettlement.

The Brown County Board of Supervisors is also following suit, but there was a little confusion at Wednesday's meeting about how many refugees the county would accept.

“The requirement is that the letter of consent must be unambiguous and unconditional,” said Ben York, Refugee Programs Coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

However, that wasn't the case of Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach's letter, which at first indicated the consent was “valid through 2020, and was valid for accepting up to approximately 20 refugees for resettlement.”

“Through the average of the last couple of years, Brown County accepted somewhere between 16-20 refugees, so we decided to pick 20 to put in a letter knowing that we would go to the county board for approval as a debate point,” said Jeff Flint, deputy county executive.

Supervisor Staush Gruszynski asked York if the board were to move forward with a number on the letter, could it potentially be putting the program in jeopardy?

“Only in Brown County,” said York. “It is our state's interpretation that unconditional would mean a cap would not be accepted by the department of state and the bureau of population, refugees and migrants and that if a cap were to be included, it's unclear if that acceptance would be the entire consent would be denied, or strictly that cap would not be accepted but the more general consent would be accepted.”

York said this is the first time states and counties have been faced with this type of requirement, but the process remains fluid.

He says other counties that have submitted letters of support to house refugees did so with no limits on how many would be welcomed in.

Supervisor Alex Tran, a refugee herself, spoke to the board about her experience as did others who attended the board meeting.

“All I'm asking today is to think of a man standing here, left his country when he was 10 years old and didn't come here as a tourist or and economic migrant, but as a refugee forced out of his land,” Said Hassan, director of COMSA, told the board.

The board decided to not include the cap or time limits in its letter or resolution adopted Wednesday.

Now, the county executive will have to write a new letter to submit to the state department of children and families.

“I think we can feel proud that we got a unanimous vote tonight of consent to move forward and accept refugees,” said Flint.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich has also submitted a letter in support of welcoming refugees into the city.



