Brown County, Appleton continue with "Safer at Home": What that means for you

Some Wisconsin counties and cities will continue to follow Safer at Home orders after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the statewide order that restricts some businesses from opening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brown County Health and Human Services and Appleton Public Health have each signed orders to temporarily follow Safer at Home guidelines in those communities.

Brown County Health and Human Services Officer Anna Destree says the county will continue to follow Emergency Orders #28, #34, and #36 until MAY 20.

Brown County's Safer at Home Extension.

Emergency Order #28 is Safer at Home, which restricts which businesses can open and how many people can gather in one place.

Brown County has been dealing with several outbreaks of COVID-19, hundreds linked to people who work at local plants and their families.

"This virus knows no boundaries, including county lines, and the most effective way to prevent, control and suppress COVID-19 is for State Officials and the State Legislature to work together and implement a statewide approach. That has not occurred, and therefore the below reasonable and necessary local actions must be taken pursuant to the authority vested in me per Wis. State. Secs. 252.03 and 252.25. It would be irresponsible to do otherwise given the high number of positive cases found in Brown County," says Destree.

Wisconsin State Sec. 252.03 gives local health officers the ability to "promptly take all measures necessary to prevent, suppress and control communicable diseases."

"Local health officers may do what is reasonable and necessary for the prevention and suppression of disease; may forbid public gatherings when deemed necessary to control outbreaks or epidemics and shall advise the department of measures taken," reads the state law.

Wisconsin State Sec. 252.03

As of May 13, Brown County had recorded 1,971 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths. More than 40 people remain hospitalized with the virus.

Free community-wide testing is available in Brown County at the Resch Center, 820 Armed Forces Dr,, and Casa Alba Melanie, 314 S. Madison St.

CLICK HERE to register online for testing. You can also register by calling 211.

Hours for both locations are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The sites have translation services available for people who speak Spanish, Hmong or Somali.

Appleton Health Officer Kurt Eggebrecht has also extended Safer at Home guidelines until May 20.

"This timeline is consistent with the six days requested by the state legislature to allow time to establish statewide rules to safely reopen Wisconsin," reads a statement from the city.

The city is choosing to reopen in phases based on the Badger Bounce Back plan.

Appleton's extension.

Two COVID-19 patients have died in Appleton. The city's total of confirmed cases is 57.

Dane County has extended Safer at Home until May 26.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court in a 4-3 ruling overturned the governor's Safer at Home extension, saying the administration overstepped its authority when the governor ordered Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm to extend the statewide order until May 26.

the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision.

Prior to the Supreme Court decision, Gov. Evers announced that retail stores could reopen to five customers at a time. Because there was no stay with the Supreme Court decision, businesses were allowed to open across the state Wednesday evening.

Businesses in communities where local health officials have extended Safer at Home face the possibility of fines if they open prior to May 20.

Wisconsin State Law 252.25 states any person who violates these orders "shall be imprisoned for not more than 30 days or fined not more than $500 or both."

Statewide, it remains unclear what the Legislature and Governor's administration plan to do regarding a coronavirus response for the state. Republicans have stated they support a regional approach which would allow counties with a small number of cases to fully reopen.

“Finally, as we continue to move forward, I would like to again invite Governor Evers to join us in collaborating on solutions as we work to develop new COVID-related policies that work for all of us," reads a statement from Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke (R-Kaukauna).

Gov. Evers says, “This virus has killed more than 400 of our family members, friends, and neighbors and thousands more across our state are sick. I am disappointed in the decision today, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of the people of our state. After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has released a set of guidelines for businesses as they prepare to reopen.

