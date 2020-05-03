Brown Co. sees 86 new cases of COVID-19, state sees second day of decreases in testing, positive results

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- Wisconsin saw a second consecutive day of decreases in both testing and positive results for COVID-19 after setting an all-time high for the number of coronavirus tests and the number of positive results Friday.
There were 2,731 more tests returned in the past 24 hours, while on Saturday there were 3,350 tests returned, and on Friday there were 3,632 tests returned.
Across the state, the DHS reports on Sunday that 304 new cases were found, a decrease from Saturday’s 346 new cases.
That's 12.52% of the tests that came back positive, putting Wisconsin back on an upward trend after going downward Saturday, when 10.32% came back positive after 12.67% came back positive Friday.
On Thursday, 10.8% of tests were positive, and 7% of tests were positive on Wednesday.
The state reports Brown County had 86 new confirmed cases from Saturday into Sunday.
So far, the DHS reports the state’s death toll is at 339, which is 4.25% of the positive cases.
In Wisconsin, no children or young adults under 20 have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
3,723 of the state's 7,964 coronavirus patients are considered recovered, or 47%. This means they've been medically cleared of symptoms and released from isolation or 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.
The percentage of patients being hospitalized for treatment since February decreased Saturday into Sunday from 21% to 20%. Earlier in the week, that number was at 22%. The DHS says since February, 1,608 patients have been in the hospital.
347 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 312 on mechanical ventilation. There are 116 in ICU.
The DHS says 67% of the state's hospital beds are occupied, a two percent increase from Saturday.
Wisconsin's governor and health officials say the readiness of the state's health care systems and a downward trend in the percentage of new cases are key factors in dialing back the Safer at Home orders while preventing widespread infection.
Wisconsin
Adams - 4 cases (1 death)
Ashland - 2 cases
Barron - 7 cases (+1)
Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)
Brown - 1,358 cases (+86) (6 deaths)
Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)
Burnett - 0 cases
Calumet - 18 cases (+2)
Chippewa - 25 cases (+2)
Clark - 21 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
Columbia - 29 cases (1 death)
Crawford - 5 cases (+1)
Dane - 436 cases (+3) (22 deaths)
Dodge - 38 cases (1 death)
Door - 15 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Douglas - 9 cases
Dunn - 12 cases (+2)
Eau Claire - 36 cases (+2)
Florence - 2 cases
Fond du Lac - 73 cases (3 deaths)
Forest - 0 cases
Grant - 48 cases (+5) (6 deaths)
Green - 15 cases (+2)
Green Lake - 3 cases
Iowa - 7 cases
Iron - 2 cases (1 death)
Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)
Jefferson - 46 cases
Juneau – 18 cases (1 death)
Kenosha - 534 cases (+13) (14 deaths) (+1)
Kewaunee - 18 cases (+3) (1 death)
La Crosse - 29 cases
Lafayette - 6 cases
Langlade - 0 cases
Lincoln - 1 case (+1)
Manitowoc - 13 cases (1 death)
Marathon - 19 cases (1 death)
Marinette - 11 cases (+1) (1 death)
Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)
Menominee - 1 case
Milwaukee – 3,244 cases (+97) (195 deaths) (+4)
Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)
Oconto - 18 cases (+3)
Oneida - 6 cases
Outagamie - 68 cases (+5) (2 deaths)
Ozaukee - 92 cases (9 deaths)
Pepin - 0 cases
Pierce - 10 cases
Polk - 4 cases
Portage - 6 cases
Price - 1 case
Racine - 435 cases (+27) (13 deaths)
Richland - 13 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Rock - 262 cases (+19) (7 deaths)
Rusk - 4 cases
Sauk - 65 cases (+1) (3 deaths)
Sawyer - 3 cases
Shawano - 16 cases
Sheboygan - 52 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
St. Croix - 18 cases (+2)
Taylor - 0 cases
Trempealeau - 3 cases
Vernon - 1 case
Vilas - 4 cases
Walworth - 197 cases (+14) (8 deaths)
Washburn - 1 case
Washington - 101 cases (+1) (4 deaths)
Waukesha - 360 cases (+4) (20 deaths)
Waupaca - 10 cases (1 death)
Waushara - 2 cases
Winnebago - 69 cases (+2) (1 death)
Wood - 2 cases
Michigan's Upper Peninsula
Alger - 0 cases
Baraga - 1 case
Chippewa - 2 case
Delta - 13 cases (2 deaths)
Dickinson - 4 cases (+1) (2 deaths)
Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)
Houghton - 2 cases
Iron - 0 cases
Keweenaw - 0 cases
Luce - 1 case
Mackinac - 6 cases
Marquette - 50 cases (8 deaths)
Menominee - 5 cases
Ontonagon - 0 cases
Schoolcraft - 3 cases
Investigations
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported public health investigations are underway at 187 businesses and group housing, health care and long-term facilities around the state.
The state doesn't identify the facilities or where they're located except by region and general function.
In the Northeast region, there are 30 investigations underway: 11 at long-term care facilities, 8 at workplaces, 7 in group housing facilities, 1 in a health care facility, and 3 sites that don't fall into those categories.
The DHS says it takes only one confirmed case at a long-term care facility to trigger an investigation. It takes two or more cases anywhere else.
Examples of a long-term care facility include nursing homes, assisted living and residential care apartment complexes.
Group housing facilities include prisons, jails, homeless shelters, dormitories and group homes.
Health care facilities may include hospitals, clinics, hospice or dialysis centers.
Workplaces include manufacturers, warehouses, offices and other indoor work settings.
Examples of other settings include child care centers, restaurants, event venues and places of worship.
The DHS will update the number of public health investigations every Wednesday.
Symptoms
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:
- Trouble breathing
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- New confusion or inability to rouse
- Bluish lips or face
The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.
Prevention
The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
To help prevent the spread of the virus:
- Stay at least six feet away from other people
- Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
- Stay at home as much as possible. Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
- Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
- Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
- Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles).