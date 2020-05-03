Brown Co. sees 86 new cases of COVID-19, state sees second day of decreases in testing, positive results

Wisconsin saw a second consecutive day of decreases in both testing and positive results for COVID-19 after setting an all-time high for the number of coronavirus tests and the number of positive results Friday.

There were 2,731 more tests returned in the past 24 hours, while on Saturday there were 3,350 tests returned, and on Friday there were 3,632 tests returned.

Across the state, the DHS reports on Sunday that 304 new cases were found, a decrease from Saturday’s 346 new cases.

That's 12.52% of the tests that came back positive, putting Wisconsin back on an upward trend after going downward Saturday, when 10.32% came back positive after 12.67% came back positive Friday.

On Thursday, 10.8% of tests were positive, and 7% of tests were positive on Wednesday.

The state reports Brown County had 86 new confirmed cases from Saturday into Sunday.

So far, the DHS reports the state’s death toll is at 339, which is 4.25% of the positive cases.

In Wisconsin, no children or young adults under 20 have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

3,723 of the state's 7,964 coronavirus patients are considered recovered, or 47%. This means they've been medically cleared of symptoms and released from isolation or 30 days have passed since the onset of symptoms.

The percentage of patients being hospitalized for treatment since February decreased Saturday into Sunday from 21% to 20%. Earlier in the week, that number was at 22%. The DHS says since February, 1,608 patients have been in the hospital.

347 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with 312 on mechanical ventilation. There are 116 in ICU.

The DHS says 67% of the state's hospital beds are occupied, a two percent increase from Saturday.

Wisconsin's governor and health officials say the readiness of the state's health care systems and a downward trend in the percentage of new cases are key factors in dialing back the Safer at Home orders while preventing widespread infection.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 7 cases (+1)

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 1,358 cases (+86) (6 deaths)

Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 18 cases (+2)

Chippewa - 25 cases (+2)

Clark - 21 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Columbia - 29 cases (1 death)

Crawford - 5 cases (+1)

Dane - 436 cases (+3) (22 deaths)

Dodge - 38 cases (1 death)

Door - 15 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Douglas - 9 cases

Dunn - 12 cases (+2)

Eau Claire - 36 cases (+2)

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 73 cases (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 48 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Green - 15 cases (+2)

Green Lake - 3 cases

Iowa - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 12 cases (1 death)

Jefferson - 46 cases

Juneau – 18 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 534 cases (+13) (14 deaths) (+1)

Kewaunee - 18 cases (+3) (1 death)

La Crosse - 29 cases

Lafayette - 6 cases

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 1 case (+1)

Manitowoc - 13 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 19 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 11 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee – 3,244 cases (+97) (195 deaths) (+4)

Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 18 cases (+3)

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 68 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 92 cases (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 10 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 6 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 435 cases (+27) (13 deaths)

Richland - 13 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Rock - 262 cases (+19) (7 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 65 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 3 cases

Shawano - 16 cases

Sheboygan - 52 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 18 cases (+2)

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 3 cases

Vernon - 1 case

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 197 cases (+14) (8 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 101 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 360 cases (+4) (20 deaths)

Waupaca - 10 cases (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 69 cases (+2) (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases

Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Alger - 0 cases

Baraga - 1 case

Chippewa - 2 case

Delta - 13 cases (2 deaths)

Dickinson - 4 cases (+1) (2 deaths)

Gogebic - 4 cases (1 death)

Houghton - 2 cases

Iron - 0 cases

Keweenaw - 0 cases

Luce - 1 case

Mackinac - 6 cases

Marquette - 50 cases (8 deaths)

Menominee - 5 cases

Ontonagon - 0 cases

Schoolcraft - 3 cases

Investigations

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported public health investigations are underway at 187 businesses and group housing, health care and long-term facilities around the state.

The state doesn't identify the facilities or where they're located except by region and general function.

In the Northeast region, there are 30 investigations underway: 11 at long-term care facilities, 8 at workplaces, 7 in group housing facilities, 1 in a health care facility, and 3 sites that don't fall into those categories.

The DHS says it takes only one confirmed case at a long-term care facility to trigger an investigation. It takes two or more cases anywhere else.

Examples of a long-term care facility include nursing homes, assisted living and residential care apartment complexes.

Group housing facilities include prisons, jails, homeless shelters, dormitories and group homes.

Health care facilities may include hospitals, clinics, hospice or dialysis centers.

Workplaces include manufacturers, warehouses, offices and other indoor work settings.

Examples of other settings include child care centers, restaurants, event venues and places of worship.

The DHS will update the number of public health investigations every Wednesday.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced six more possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever



Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or "novel," virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus: