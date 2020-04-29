Brown Co. recreation areas to open soon

There will be multiple recreational areas opening in Brown County throughout the next few weeks, however there will be some changes due to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

According to the County Parks Department, the openings are being based on several factors, including weather, construction and COVID-19.

Anyone using the recreational areas are being asked to follow CDC guidelines of physical distancing and proper hygiene.

The areas opening include the following:

-Reforestation Camp Horse and Bike Trails - Saturday, May 2nd at 8 a.m.

- Bay Shore Boat Landing - an exact opening date has yet to be determined, and will be after staff evaluate storm damage on April 30

-Bay Shore Campground - Friday, May 15 at 3 p.m., with some restrictions, which can be found by CLICKING HERE. There will be no self-serve sites or online reservations available until May 26.

Anyone wanting to reserve a space at Bay Shore Campground will need to call the office at 920 -448-6242.

Park users are being asked to plan ahead, as there are no restrooms or buildings available at any Brown County Parks at this time.

In addition, fees will need to be paid when using the Fox River and Mountain Bay State Trail starting may 1st.

Officials say due to COVID-19 concerns, there won't be any self-serve pay stations available, and users will need to pay in advance and either carry a printed or digital receipt with them, or place on the dashboard for the day of the use.

CLICK HERE to purchase a Brown County Park Permit, or to buy a daily or annual pass.

General park information can be found by CLICKING HERE.