Brown Co. jail correctional officer tests positive for COVID-19, 5 other employees quarantined

Authorities say the first employee to test positive for COVID-19 within the Brown County Sheriff's Office is a jail correctional officer.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the officer uses proper personal protective equipment while in contact with other employees and inmates.

At this time, the Sheriff's Office says they have reviewed who the employee has had contact with, and have identified one additional jail employee who had a potentially higher risk of exposure.

Officials say that other employee is now quarantined, and is also being evaluated and tested.

The employee's tests aren't known at this time.

In addition, authorities say the correctional officer who did test positive for COVID-19 has a household contact who is employed as a deputy with the Sheriff's Office, and is also being quarantined and tested.

Authorities add the deputy had close contact with three other deputies, who are also being quarantined and tested.

The test results for all four total deputies aren't yet known, however they anticipate results will be received within the next 48 hours.

The Sheriff's Office says the four deputies don't work within the jail, and the Public Health Department has determined all the other contacts as low risk.

At this time, staff members are being asked to monitor both themselves and inmates for any symptoms of COVID-19.