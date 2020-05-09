Brown Co. essential workers now able to be tested despite not having COVID-19 symptoms

Starting Monday, May 11, all of Brown County's essential workers will be eligible for free COVID-19 testing at the two community testing sites, regardless of whether or not they have any symptoms, according to Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Streckenbach announced the update Saturday afternoon.

The two testing sites for community members within the county are at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon and at the CASA Alba site in downtown Green Bay.

Test site hours for both locations are 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Friday, and 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The sites are closed on Sunday, and have translation services available for anyone who speaks Spanish, Hmong or Somali.

Essential workers are being asked to schedule an appointment by either calling 211 during normal business hours Monday through Friday, or by CLICKING HERE.

The sites offer drive through and walk up appointments.

