Brown Co. United Way hosting community conversations

Brown County United Way is setting a goal to 10,000 people on the path to stability.

It’s starting with four neighborhoods on Green Bay's East Side.

This comes after the company partnered with the Green Bay Area Public School District to turn Howe Elementary into a community school.

"What are the needs?” CEO Robyn Davis said “What are the challenges? What are the ways that we can come alongside and support the community?”

Providing a more stable life for people has been a goal for Brown County United Way since opening its doors.

But now the next step is learning the pros and cons of the four neighborhoods.

"The community conversations are really important so that we can discern the voice,” Davis said.

Its goal is to hear from people living or working in the Navarino, Downtown, Whitney Park and Joannes Park neighborhoods.

In February, meetings called community conversations aim to lend an ear.

"Our objective is always to listen first and we'll take the information from these conversations and additional conversations and use it to help guide where we want to go as a partner within those neighborhoods,” Vice President of Community Investment Sarah Inman said.

The meetings are just the beginning of this project.

Programs and ideas will begin after the company hears from people and analyzes data.

Navarino Community

Date: Feb. 14th

Tim: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Place: NeighborWorks, 437 S. Jackson St.

Whitney Park and Joannes Park Community

Date: Feb. 21

Time: 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Place: Green Bay East High School, 1415 E. Walnut St.

Downtown Community

Date: Feb. 24

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place: Aging and Disability Resource Center, 300 S. Adams St.

