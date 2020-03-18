Brown Co. Courthouse closed to public after person in, around building tests positive for COVID-19

County officials say the Brown County Courthouse is now closed to the public after a person tested positive for COVID-19 who was in and around the Courthouse.

Officials announced the decision in an emergency order late Wednesday night, after the Brown County Board of Supervisors declared a local State of Emergency within the County due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Authorities say on March 18, the Brown County Health and Human Services - Public Health Division was made aware of a person who was present in and around the Courthouse.

Officials say the Courthouse, as well as the District Attorney's Office, will be cleaned Thursday in order to prevent. limit and contain the potential community spread of COVID-19.

Judge Tammy Jo Hock ordered the Circuit Courts in Brown County to be closed, with County Executive Troy Streckenbach ordering the closure of the Courthouse, including the District Attorney's office.

In addition, the Courthouse and District Attorney's Office will be closed to the public until the health officials declare the buildings safe.

So far, Health Department staff have confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Brown County.

