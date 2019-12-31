High-ranking NY schools official arrested after internet child sex sting in Neenah

A New York man has been arrested in connection to an undercover internet child sex sting in Winnebago County.

Neenah Police say they arrested David Arnold Hay of Brooklyn, NY, at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee Monday.

The 39-year-old was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on a charge of Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime.

The New York Times reports that Hay is a "high-ranking official in New York's Department of Education." He's the deputy chief of staff to New York school chancellor Richard A. Carranza.

The New York Department of Education tells the New York Times that Hay was fired after the arrest.

The Times reports Hay previously worked as a principal in two Wisconsin school districts.

Neenah Police did not release further information about the crime. They said it was part of an ongoing undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation.

Action 2 News will update this story when we get more information.