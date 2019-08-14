Broken sewer line spills sewage at Peninsula State Park

People living on Crystal Springs Road outside Peninsula State Park are being advised to boil their water before using it for drinking, cooking or ice cubes after a sewage spill was discovered Tuesday.

The spill was discovered along Crystal Springs Road inside the park and was traced to a broken sewer line coming from the golf course clubhouse.

The sewage spill was contained. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says when the sewer pipe is repaired, a contractor will be brought in to clean up the spill.

The clubhouse is closed for the time being, but the public golf course remains open.

The DNR says its employees will contact will owners near the park and test water samples to determine if their well was affected by the sewage.

Well owners who notice their water has a different taste, odor or color should call the DNR immediately, (920) 360-2688.