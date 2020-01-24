Broadway District celebrates Winterfest with activities, food and deals

There's a remedy this weekend for people who are battling the winter blahs. The Broadway District's Winterfest returns Saturday, Jan. 25.

Winterfest on Broadway (WBAY Photo)

Highlights include a winter sculpture near 200 N Broadway, activities at Broadway businesses, a Soup Stop, and a Winter Market.

Vendors will be selling goods along Hubbard St.

Six Broadway businesses will take part in the Soup Stop at the Lyric Room at 233 N Broadway. People can sample the soups for $5 and vote for their favorite.

Stores are offering specials and deals on merchandise.

Action 2 News This Morning visited Pepper to learn about their Soup Stop offering. Watch the video for more information.

Hours for the family-friendly event are 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE for a map of Winterfest activities.

CLICK HERE for more information on events.