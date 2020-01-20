Brillion Police respond to unusual call

Brillion Police respond to an unusual call Monday morning, after someone saw an unidentified flying object in town.

It was about 7:30 Monday morning when Brillion Police were called to the outskirts of town.

According to Officer Ben Bastian, "Arrived at the police department this morning and got tracked down by a gentleman who said hey there's a big balloon hanging from a tree, on the highway on the south part of town."

The responding officer snapping a picture of the scene, but as the police department joked about on its Facebook page, this isn't an alien invasion. "I'm familiar with some of the weather stuff and could tell it's a weather balloon so I gave the National Weather Service a call," says Officer Bastian.

According to the National Weather Service, it along with weather stations around the world, launch the hydrogen filled balloons twice a day - every day. This one in particular, as it was labeled, took flight at five this morning from the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

Roy Eckberg from NWS says, "When the balloon goes up we measure temperature, humidity, and as the balloon goes up the satellite calculates wind speed and direction and all of this data is sent back to Washington, DC for the weather models."

The National Weather Service says despite landing in only Brillion, the flight was a success and the balloon did its job. Eckberg says, "They go up to about a hundred thousand feet, depending on the winds. We've had balloons land at Heritage Hill State Park, just across the bridge, and the east side of Green Bay or they can go as far as lower Michigan."

About 20% of the devices, which are made out of biodegradable material, are returned to the National Weather Service. They even come with a self-addressed stamped envelop. The rest are either never found or kept by whoever finds them.

Brillion Police plan to return the device while remembering the brief intrigue it brought to town. Officer Bastian adds, "Knowing the Weather Service, knowing it was the balloon, it's still pretty cool that this is where it decided to land this morning."

