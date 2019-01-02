Bride-to-be remembers family's past as she books first wedding at Hotel Northland

Hotel Northland has yet to officially open in downtown Green Bay, but its first wedding in decades is already on the books.

“This is beautiful. This is absolutely beautiful,” said Tara Servais, who booked the first wedding at Hotel Northland this year. Those are the words Servais used when seeing her wedding venue for the first time in December.

Servais booked the hotel two months ago, never seeing the crystal ballroom in person.

“We knew that the hotel would be beautiful once it was open. We were a little nervous. I think just with the process that the hotel been under with renovation and some of the timelines and but we just kind of had faith that it would work out,” said Servais. “Once we were in contact with Hotel Northland, they reassured us that their timelines are moving forward.”

While Servais and her fiancé move forward with wedding plans in the crystal ballroom for March 9, they couldn’t help but take a look at the past. She is originally from Suamico and her fiancé is from the Green Bay area.

“This is my great-grandmother Selina Schoenauer and she worked at Hotel Northland for 40 years,” said Servais.

Servais said Selina was a salad girl and held onto her job through the Great Depression, which she said was ‘huge for my family.’

Servais isn’t the only one in the relationship with some family ties to Hotel Northland.

“My fiancé also had a great-grandmother that worked here around the same time and we just imagine that maybe they were friends back in the day and had this whole life history before us, before we ever met,” said Servais.

The couple hopes this venue, already filled with their family history, uncovers more stories of the past for their 300 expected guests.

“Once we have more family and relatives coming through for our wedding, we'll hear more and more stories about other people that have ties back to the hotel as well,” said Servais. “It's just the most beautiful place that we can imagine having our wedding at.”

The hotel is expected to open sometime in February. In December, the hotel opened its sports bar called “Poke The Bear.”

