Brewers, SC Johnson team up, create recycling partnership

The Brewers are going green, and have teamed up with Wisconsin-based SC Johnson to get plastic out of the environment.

When fans go to Miller Park this season, they'll have the option to throw their beer or soda cups into specially-labeled barrels.

The cups will then be recycled into bottles for SC Johnson's "Scrubbing Bubbles" product.

"it's awesome that we have this "first of its kind" program, recycling programs here at Miller Park. So, it's going to be pretty exciting to see what kind of impact we'll make throughout all sports," says Brewers Pitcher Corey Knebel.

"I would love to see other businesses work with other stadiums across the country, and do the same thing. Because if we can do this across every single stadium in the United States, that could make a huge difference," adds Fisk Johnson, the Chair and CEO of SC Johnson.

The Brewers estimate fans go through about 1,000,000 plastic cups each year.