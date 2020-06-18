Favre, Nelson to be inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame at outdoor event

Green Bay Packers legends Brett Favre and Jordy Nelson are set to be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame at newly scheduled event this summer.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for early June, but because of the pandemic, the event was pushed back to August.

The new ceremony is to take place at the Lac La Belle Golf Club in Oconomowoc on Aug. 21. The event is supposed to be socially distanced outside the golf club, according to a release.

While Favre and Nelson are inducted, Packer Donald Driver is set to emcee the event. UW athletic director Barry Alvarez is also set to receive a lifetime achievement award.