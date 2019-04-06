Bret Michaels packs the house at Brown County Arena

Bret Michaels rocked it out one last time at the Brown County Veteran's Memorial Arena, before the building is torn down and rebuilt.

"When I hit that stage tonight I promise fans one thing 1,000 percent energy and passion," Music Icon Bret Michaels said.

The music icon is took fans back in history performing songs from the 80's and 90's.

Fans also had their chance to crowd the stadium one last time.

Some saying they have many memories inside the doors at the arena as well.

"I've been to every poison show that's ever been in this arena, so going from the first show to the last show is just awesome," Fan Rebecca said.

Bret said if given the opportunity, he's ready to have a big party to open up the new arena in 2021.

"And Green bay thank you for an amazing start to my career and a continuation of my career," said Michael. "Three generations of awesome fans. Green Bay we love you and you rock our world."

