Breakthrough HQ won't anchor Green Bay's new Shipyard

A year-and-a-half after celebrating Breakthrough planning its corporate headquarters in Green Bay's new Shipyard development, the City of Green Bay announced Thursday the plans fell through.

Breakthrough, an energy supply chain management company, has three locations in downtown Green Bay. It planned to consolidate them in the west-side waterfront that's been in the planning stages for years.

The city released a statement saying the Shipyard district won't meet the company's needs:

The City and Breakthrough continue to meet regularly and are both committed to finding an ideal location for Breakthrough’s expanded corporate headquarters. Breakthrough and the City have recognized the Shipyard location isn’t going to meet the needs of the company, but that has not diminished the desire to continue what has been a fruitful and mutually-beneficial relationship. We are excited about future development at the Shipyard and look forward to the continued expansion of Green Bay’s vibrant and dynamic downtown.

Breakthrough was the first business to publicly commit to the waterfront development. Back in 2018, it planned to open a 40,000-square foot headquarters off Broadway in 2020.

It's had offices in Green Bay for more than 10 years.