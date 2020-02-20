Breaking language barriers and finding freedom

"It was just impossible to go to school because of the language, so I started in Literacy (Green Bay) again with my ABCs."

That's how Xochitl Sierra earned a job and gained independence, starting with her determination to learn the English language with the help of a Brown County non-profit organization.

Literacy Green Bay helps more than 700 people a year learn or perfect the English language, earn a GED and other skills.

Thursday evening, March 5, it's holding its biggest fundraiser of the year, hoping to collect thousands of dollars to help even more people like Xochitl.

We meet Xochitl at Quality Insulators and Asbestos Removal in Ashwaubenon, where she spends much of her day answering phones, helping employees and, her boss would say, doing a lot more than most people realize.

It's a job she could not have done several years ago.

"It was really hard. It's like you are put in a new world where you have to learn every word, like a little kid," explains Xochitl.

She was in college, working on a business administration degree in Mexico, when she got married and her family moved to Green Bay.

That was 11 years ago.

She didn't know a single word of English.

"I was just afraid to go outside and someone just say hello to me, because I didn't know how to respond to that," she says.

Only two weeks after moving to Green Bay, she enrolled in classes at Literacy Green Bay.

She would eventually advance to one-on-one tutoring sessions, which she continues today.

"It's just so heartwarming and so motivating to see how hard the students are working and how much they really value the services we provide. it makes a huge difference in their lives," says Literacy Green Bay Executive Director Robyn Hallet.

Xochitl's determination is exactly what caught the attention of John Ehlinger, her new boss.

"It's these highly motivated students that impress me," says Ehlinger, president of Quality Insulators and Asbestos Removal.

He heard Xochitl speak at last year's Scrabble Bee, Literacy Green Bay's biggest fundraiser.

Ehlinger immediately knew he had to hire her.

"She went from having a college degree and education to having to learn her ABCs, so I remember thinking to myself, if she could overcome all that and the obstacles there, there's nothing we can't throw at her that we couldn't accomplish here," says Ehlinger. "It's a struggle for the entire community and workforce out there, and I've always thought to myself, if you have someone that's a hard-working, self-motivated and driven, that's over 90 percent of it. They can learn the rest of it."

"I'm still learning, and I'm willing to do it, too," says Xochitl.

She says learning the language gives her freedom and helps her feel connected and active in the community.

"The first thing I remember that I was able to do was just buy a popsicle for my daughter at the park, and that was an amazing feeling," she says proudly.

Xochitl gained her citizenship and earned her job last year, but she continues learning the language, setting an example for her children.

"That was one big thing. That is one of the reasons I learned, because it was my responsibility as mother to provide that for my daughters, not to make them grow faster," she says.

Xochitl encourages people to take part in the Scrabble Bee fundraiser to help others reach her same success.

"It is helping a lot of people. When you help one student, you just not help the student, you help the whole family, friends and everybody that is related with them. You are helping the whole community, too," adds Xochitl.

