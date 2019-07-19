Brand new camper stolen from Omro RV Park

Omro police are asking people to keep an eye out for a stolen camper, particularly with popular camping events nearby like Rock USA and EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

The 2020 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup worth $14,000 was stolen from Omro RV Park, 1938 E. Main St.

Police say the brand new, never used 16-foot camper might have been stolen on the afternoon on Wednesday, July 17, though it was last seen on Monday, July 15.

The single-axle camper still had Horn's RV stickers on all four sides, and the new owner hadn't put the license plates on it yet.

If you think you see the stolen camper, contact local law enforcement and let them check it out.