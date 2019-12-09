Brain bleeding triggers new aspirin recommendations

Aspirin regimens are no longer being recommended to prevent heart disease or stroke for healthy, older Americans.

Aspirin regimens are no longer being recommended for preventing stroke or heart disease.

The risks of an aspirin regimen for someone without heart disease may actually outweigh the benefits. Taking a daily, low dose aspirin to help combat heart attacks and stroke might increase your risks of severe bleeding in the brain.

In an analysis of over 130,000 people 42 to 74 years old taking a low dose aspirin or a placebo, those who took the placebo developed a .46% risk of developing bleeding in the brain. Those who took the low dose aspirin had a .63% risk of developing bleeding in the brain.

People from Asian backgrounds and those with a body mass index of under 25 had the highest risk.

A low dose daily aspirin regimen had been recommended for older adults because of its ability to prevent platelets from forming a clot in the arteries, but the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology have changed their recommendation guidelines.

With this new evidence, aspirin is no longer recommended to prevent heart disease for healthy, older adults who do not have a high risk of developing or already have existing heart disease.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.