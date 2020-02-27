Boys & Girls Club unveils multi-cultural room

As part of Black History Month, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay is celebrating the opening of its new multicultural room.

Thursday night was Black History Month Family Night at the club on S. Oneida St. -- a perfect time to unveil the room.

It will be used for programming efforts to embrace and celebrate diversity and inclusion for local kids.

The event finished with announcing the winners of the local U.S. Cellular Black History Month art contest.

"They got to draw pictures of their African-American heroes, and so we were excited to be able to announce the winners of that contest," interim executive director Eric VandenHeuvel said.

The top three winners were awarded prizes, including a $250 prize to the first-place winner.