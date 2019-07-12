Boys & Girls Club pays it forward with car washes, lemonade

Summer school in the Fox Valley went outside to enjoy the summer weather while raising money for the Fox Valley Humane Association.

Fourth- and fifth-graders at the Boys & Girls Club washed cars and sold crisp cups of lemonade Friday afternoon.

It was part of a new "Pay It Forward" class, which emphasizes service projects benefiting the community.

"This a brand new summer school class that we have. We always do community service projects because we want to give back, but this is a specialized class dedicated towards that," Ross Mortensen, branch director at the Appleton Boys & Girls Club said.

We're told all of the kids enjoyed the beautiful weather Friday and had a lot of fun.