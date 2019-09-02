Bowler man killed in overnight rollover crash

A person driving to work at about 3 o'clock Monday morning noticed headlights shining in a ditch, and discovered a rollover crash.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says a 25-year-old Bowler man died in that crash on County Trunk N in the town of Almon. Deputies found him in the gravel about 15 feet away from his car. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The investigation indicates he went off County N and entered the ditch. The car rolled over when it hit a culvert surrounded by rocks, ejecting the driver.

The man was alone in his car. He isn't being identified yet so his family can be notified.