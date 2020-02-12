Bowl-a-Thon benefits children with illnesses and people with disabilities

Bowlers will take to the lanes to have fun and raise money for a good cause.

Living Loud, Inc is the foundation named for Jordan Hischke.

Living Loud's Bowl-a-Thon is Saturday, Feb. 15 at Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley, 2929 Allied St. Hours are 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Bowl-a-Thon includes two hours of bowling, pizza, soda, raffles, silent auction and prizes.

The event benefits Living Loud, Inc. - The Jordan Hischke Foundation. The organization helps people with developmental disabilities find work after they age out of the school system.

The organization is known for its Helping Hands Bags. Living Loud purchases items for bags for children in the hospital and their parents. Workers at Aspiro, the organization for people with disabilities, assemble the bags for St. Vincent Children's Hospital.

Living Loud was created in honor of Jordan Hischke, who passed away in 2012 after a battle with spinal cord glioblastoma--a rare form of brain cancer.