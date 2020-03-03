Boston Marathon bombing survivor speaks in the Green Bay area

A woman who survived the Boston Marathon and being seriously injured by the blast is sharing her story in the Green Bay area.

Adrianne Haslet spoke Tuesday night hoping to inspire kids who face their own challenges.

As she travels the country, Haslet is often called an inspiration after telling her story of how she lost her left leg during the attack.

At the time, in 2013 she wasn't a runner, but that changed three years later.

"Through that experience of not being a runner and being a full time ballroom dancer, I decided the best thank you and hug and message that I could possibly give to everyone who reached out in the Boston strong community was to become a runner and run,' she said.

Haslet told her story of recovery as part of the Bellin Run's 2020 Kids for Running and Corporate Challenge kick-off underway right now.

The program, which trains kids for a 10K, also provides the structure and motivation necessary for young athletes to go the distance on race day.

It's not easy, which Haslet knows first hand.

"I opened my big mouth not too shortly after losing my leg saying, I'd like to run it. At the time I did not know what 26.2 miles even looked like."

However, Haslet wasn't about to let her disability stand in the way and in 2016, she finished her first marathon.

She added,"My hope is when people see an amputee in the grocery store line, or getting gas or something, they don't think wow, that must really suck. They think I wonder if they're a runner, like I wonder if they also run. How hopeful is that."