Book sales on the topic of anti-racism and discrimination on the rise

Book sales on topics such as discrimination and anti-racism are on the rise. Lion’s Mouth Bookstore in Green Bay believes it's a sign more people are trying to better understand what's happening in the world today.

The owner of the bookstore, Amy Mazzariello, said learning the topic of racism as far as what it is, what it means, and how it affects our world, can be more of a personal journey.

“There's just an idea of breaking that down and once you start to learn about it you see it everywhere,” said Mazzariello.

She said books can help guide you.

“These books really break it down and uncover it in a way that is not threatening and in a way that it basically, in my mind, speaks to knowledge,” said Mazzariello.

The bookstore said there's been a rise of people looking to buy titles like ‘White Fragility’ and ‘How to be an Anti-racist.’

Action 2 News also spoke to Diversity Director at UW- Green Bay, Mai Lo Lee who said more people are realizing change itself happens collectively, not just individually.

“I think what's happening now is a lot of people are saying ‘you know what, I don't think that's enough’, but because they don't know the how, and I think that's where the book reading has been increasing, is where they're saying ‘you know I don't think it's enough that I'm not racist,” said Mai Lo Lee.

Mai Lo Lee said by reading you can slow down from the mass of information you see online, and possibly better contribute to the cause.

“Especially with the education of knowing how powerful it is when racism is corrected or ended by a white person and I always say this is where your voice is much more powerful when you're correcting somebody within your own community or someone who has affinity with you,” said Mai Lo Lee.

She and Mazzariello said with a book, you take that time to process, listen, and learn.

