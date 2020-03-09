Book donation offers comfort, distraction to kids during emergencies

Among the more than 14,000 calls the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responds to every year are emergencies involving children.

They include everything from car accidents to fires or even gas leaks.

Some of those can be traumatic events for kids, and now they'll have something to comfort and distract them.

"With Green Bay (Metro) Fire, this is our 225th first responder department that we provide these resources to," explains Curtis Fuszard, executive director of Reach-A-Child.

The Madison-based organization dropped off 22 backpacks full of children's books at a fire station Monday, plus stacks and stacks of additional books to replenish those packs.

Green Bay Metro Firefighters will put them in their ambulances and fire engines, readily accessible if they respond to a call and find children somehow experiencing trauma.

"My 38 years of doing this, I've seen the effects that emergencies have on children, the stress that it causes for them," says Chief David Litton, who accepted the donation. "Anytime or any way we can help soothe their stress and help them feel better about a really bad day, is a great day."

Last year alone, the organization gave first responders across the state more than 25,000 brand new books.

Firefighters and paramedics can then give children age-appropriate books, offering them comfort, but so much more.

"They may be seeing some trauma and things that they shouldn't be exposed to, so any way we can take their mind off that event is helpful in starting the treatment and recovery for them," says Litton.

Fuszard says it made a big difference for a four-year old that had to be extracted from a vehicle during an accident in Middleton earlier this year.

"He opened up his backpack and pulled out a book and started reading it to her, and then he finished the book, and she said, read it again, so he did. And she said, read it again. He read it five or six times, all the while heading to the hospital. She was comforted by the chief as well as the book, and she was distracted from her pain because of what he was doing, reading, through the power of the book," says Fuszard.

Reach-A-Child choose books over stuffed animals, because it says a child holding a stuffed animal or toy may still watch the trauma in front of them, while books offer more of a distraction.