Bonduel man missing in northwestern Wisconsin

A Bonduel man has gone missing in northwestern Wisconsin.

Richard J. Dilabio, 66, was reported missing on July 12, at about 9:30 a.m. A U.S. Forest Park Ranger received a report that Dilabio was missing from East Twin Lake Campground in Ashland County. The site is located just north of Clam Lake.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Forest Service searched the area with no results. Additional agencies and dog teams have joined the search.

The Sheriff's Office says they have no new leads at this time.

Richard Dilabio checked into the campground on July 10. He was last known to be wearing a dark green shirt, blue jeans, and motorcycle leathers.

Dilabio is 5'11" and 163 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff's Office shared a surveillance photo of Richard at a Kwik Trip gas station in Park Falls on July 9.

Richard's 1990 BMW motorcycle was located at the campsite.

If you have any information, call your local law enforcement.

