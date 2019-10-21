Bonduel crash forces long detour around damaged bridge

A crash in Bonduel on Monday is forcing drivers to take a long detour.

The crash on Highway 117, also known as N. Cecil St., damaged an overpass near Mutzy Lane. The bridge needs to be deemed safe before the highway can reopen to traffic.

Northbound traffic, turn left at W. Green Bay Street (also known as Business 29 or County BE). Turn right at County Road E, and follow E east back to Highway 117.

Southbound traffic, turn right on County E. Turn left on Business 29/County BE and follow it east back to Highway 117.

The 9.5-mile detour replaces a 2.8-mile stretch of Hwy 117, according to Google Maps.

Details about the crash weren't available at the time of this writing.