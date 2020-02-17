Bond set for former Gillett mayor charged with theft

The former mayor Gillett who's accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a funeral home made an initial appearance on theft charges in Oconto County on Monday.

James Beaton

James Beaton, 39, was still jailed Monday afternoon after bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Beaton, who's from Appleton, was moved to the Oconto County Jail over the weekend. He was initially held in the Outagamie County Jail after he was taken into custody last week (see related story).

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office started investigating allegations of embezzlement last September.

According to the criminal complaint, the previous owner of Legacy Funeral Chapel told investigators that Beaton took out a $32,000 credit card and a $35,000 line of credit in the name of Kuehl Funeral Home.

The complaint says the former owner alleged Beaton sold one of the funeral home's hearses to a company in Appleton for $22,000. The check was made out to Beaton and the money was deposited into Beaton's personal checking account.

The former owner stated that "he had to take out $100,000 line of credit to pay off all the funeral home's debt accumulated by Beaton."

[Full Disclosure: In 2018, WBAY parent company Gray Television Group, Inc. filed a civil lawsuit against Beaton and Legacy Funeral Chapel Inc. Gray Television doing business as WBAY was awarded a $11,916.43 settlement. It was paid in full on Nov. 27, 2019.]

In 2018, Beaton mounted a successful write-in campaign to be elected mayor of Gillett in 2018.

The next year ,the Gillett City Council asked him to resign, saying he didn't meet the residency requirement. Beaton eventually stepped down.