Boldt is building prefabricated critical care units

An Appleton-based company is helping communities hit hard by the coronavirus. The Boldt Company is creating prefabricated units that can house and care for coronavirus patients.

Boldt is used to working on major hospital construction projects that take years to build, but with the coronavirus spreading, the company has sped up the creation and production of STAAT or Strategic, Temporary, Acuity-Adaptable Treatment Mods.

"These are full fledged isolation units, almost like an intensive care unit in size. They can provide a higher-level of care for the patients, but not only for the patients but it also creates an environment that helps to protect the staff that's there as well," says COO Dave Kievet.

The prefabricated units are fully equipped and come with hookups for medical gases, HVAC, electrical, water, IT, and more.

According to Kievet, "All of the treatment rooms have a negative pressure, the corridors have a positive pressure so if they do have the virus it basically controls it into the particular space and gets ride of it out into the environment."

When the units come off the line in Appleton, they'll be loaded onto semis and then delivered to wherever they are needed.

"It was designed to sit in a desert, on it's own. You could hook it up to generators and water tanks and wastewater tanks on the backside, provided that you had people pumping things out and putting diesel fuel or natural gas in. But you can also hook it up to conventional utilities," says Executive Vice President Ben Bruns.

Boldt says the first STAAT Mods, which were only in the final design phase a month ago, will be completed this week. The company says it already had a request for a shipment to the east coast with other orders pending.

