Bold prediction from Packers' Alexander

When the Packers open training camp in less than two weeks they will do so with a shutdown corner--at least in the mind of that corner, 2nd-year man Jaire Alexander.

He led the Packers with 15 passes defensed in 2018, and was 2nd in total tackles with 76. Those numbers may help explain the bold prediction he made for his sophomore season on Friday.

“Oh, year two? I'm going to be an all-pro; everything else will take care of itself,” said Alexander. “Yeah, those are big words for small minds; but you know I ain't trippin', All-Pro it is.”

Alexander, a self-proclaimed yogi, took part in a goat yoga session at the Children's Museum of Green Bay Friday. The event was for kids and their parents, and you can count Jaire as one of the kids. 10 baby goats helped keep participants relaxed and playful, qualities Alexander already possesses in abundance. You can also put confidence on that list, a ton of it after his successful rookie season.

Alexander has remained in Green Bay this offseason to, in his words, stay focused. He has focused specifically on increasing his endurance. He also expects to shadow the opponent’s top receivers even more than he did in his rookie year.

It was the 5th game of that season that made Alexander realize he not only belongs in the NFL, but can be a future All-Pro. He recorded 8 tackles and a career best 5 passes defensed against the eventual NFC champs. “The Rams game, I took off. We didn't get the win so it kind of down-played it a little bit. That was like my best game, and there is going to be more of them to come, but just more picks.”

Alexander did only have on interception in 2018; but by his count, only allowed one legitimate touchdown. That game against the Falcons in December. Alexander didn’t like that, and plans on improving in 2019. “Each year I get better, so this year is going to be even better.”

