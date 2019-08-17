Boil water advisory lifted in Hortonville

The Village of Hortonville has lifted the boil advisory it put into effect on Thursday.

The Village Deputy Clerk, Nathan Treadwell, said “The second round of water testing has been returned to the village with no sign of contaminates. With both tests coming back with no signs of contaminates we are lifting the boil advisory.”

On Thursday, the village sent out a water boil advisory after water main break. The village was concerned it may have caused a drop in water pressure and a boil water advisory was issued as a precaution.

