Boil Water Advisory issued for Village of Coloma

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Village of Coloma in Waushara County.

On Oct. 31, Coloma Water Utility experienced a loss of water pressure due to a water main break on Highway 21 near the grade school.

A drop in water pressure comes with a risk of contamination entering the drinking water supply.

Coloma says to boil or use bottled water for drinking, food preparation and ice. Boil the water for at least one minute before use.

The village has located the break and is working to restore pressure. Workers will flush the water mains and storage facilities to get rid potentially contaminated water.

After the flush, the village will collect water samples for two days. The DNR will notify the village when they can lift the boil water advisory.

If you have questions, contact Arden Bandt at 715-459-2400.